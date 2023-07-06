SC proposes Justice Sunita Agarwal's name for Chief Justice of Gujarat HC

Gandhinagar, July 6 Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Sunita Agarwal, as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The post has remained vacant since the retirement of Justice Sonia Gokani earlier this year.

The reins of the Gujarat High Court have been temporarily held by Justice Ashish Desai, known as AJ Desai, who is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice.

The appointment of Justice Agarwal, however, rests on the approval of the Central Government. If this recommendation is ratified, Justice Agarwal will break new ground as the only woman Chief Justice of a High Court across India, thereby marking a notable step towards gender diversity in the country's higher judiciary.

Born on 30th April 1966, Justice Agarwal has had a prolific career in law and judiciary. She graduated in Law from Awadh University in 1989 and was enrolled as an advocate on December 16, 1990.

During her career, she gained extensive experience practicing on the Civil side at the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Agarwal began her judicial tenure when she was elevated to the position of an Additional Judge on November 21, 2011.

Her competence and dedication led to her taking an oath as a Permanent Judge on August 6, 2013.

She continues her journey in the judicial realm, with her retirement slated for April 29, 2028.

The potential ascension of Justice Agarwal to the esteemed position of Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court will indeed be a defining moment in her illustrious career and a milestone for women in the Indian judiciary.--IANS

