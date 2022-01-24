SC refuses to entertain Kerala govt plea seeking trial extension in case involving actor Dileep

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the Kerala Government's plea seeking extension of time to complete the trial in the Malayalam actress assault case, involving actor Dileep.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar disposed of the state of Kerala petition and said that it leaves it to the discretion of the trial court to take an appropriate view in that regard. The petition was opposed by Malayalam actor Dileep.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the accused, said that the state is conducting a media trial of his client, who is a famous actor in Kerala.

The Court said that keeping the application pending will give a different indication.

Dileep had been named as an accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

