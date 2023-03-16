SC stays Bombay HC order allowing UIL chairperson to travel abroad

New Delhi [India] March 16 : The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court order which granted permission to UIL chairperson of Suman Vijay Gupta to travel abroad on the undertaking.

Gupta renounced her citizenship of India and acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Dominica after UIL after declaring UIL a non-performing asset (NPA).

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha stayed the Bombay High Court order and issued notice to Suman Vijay Gupta and others.

The court was hearing the State Bank of India's plea against the Bombay High Court order

dated March 10 and March 14.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Suman Gupta, the woman who took up the citizenship of the Dominican Republic after the declaration of her account as NPA, has been permitted to travel by the impugned orders dated March 10, 2023 and March 14 2023 of a Division Bench of Bombay High Court.

He further submitted that this order was passed despite a contrary view which was taken on July 3, 2020 by a coordinate Division Bench of the High Court.

Earlier a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Suman Gupta before she was to fly to Dubai from Mumbai airport in 2020.

