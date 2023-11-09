SC stays execution of non-bailable warrant issued against Surjewala
By IANS | Published: November 9, 2023 01:36 PM2023-11-09T13:36:38+5:302023-11-09T13:40:03+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 9 The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that non-bailable warrant issued against Congress national Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will not be immediately executed.
A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud granted a period of four weeks to the senior Congress political leader to approach the trial court for cancellation of non-bailable warrant issued in relation to an FIR registered against Surjewala in 2000.
The bench said that the warrant will not be executed for a period of next five weeks.
