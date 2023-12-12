SC verdict on Article-370 evokes varied reactions in J-K

The Supreme Court's affirmation of the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 elicited diverse responses from political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference pledged to persist in its struggle, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the decision, asserting that the judgment would be honored in letter and spirit.

The court's decision triggered a spectrum of reactions, underscoring the intricate and deeply entrenched perspectives surrounding the issue. As the apex court’s Constitution bench finished delivering its verdict, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah expressed his disappointment on X but vowed to continue the struggle.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state acknowledged that it took the BJP decades to reach this point, emphasising their preparedness for the long haul. Dil na-umid to nahin nakam hi to hai, lambi hai gham ki shaam magar shaam hi to hai (I grieve but I do not despair, the dusk of sadness is long, but it’s just a dusk, that’s all), the National Conference leader said.

J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina welcomed the verdict, stating that they honour and respect it in letter and spirit. He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to holding assembly elections and restoring statehood to J-K. We are proud of our country, Constitution and our judiciary. We respect and honour the judgment of the Supreme Court in true letter and spirit, Raina told PTI.

He said the Centre has made it clear it is ready to hold assembly elections but the decision has to be taken by the Election Commission. Sunil Sethi, the J-K BJP’s chief spokesperson, said it is better not to give a political colour to the judgment. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, however, described the verdict as a death sentence not only for J-K but also for the idea of India.

She urged people not to lose hope, emphasising that the struggle in the region has been a political fight spanning decades. Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the verdict sad and unfortunate.

He expressed disappointment that the sentiments of the people of J-K and the historical significance of Article 370 were not considered. Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Lone found the verdict disappointing. He emphasised that while Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, it will remain a part of their political aspirations.