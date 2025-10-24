Schemes for workers launched on 18th Raising Day of BRO’s Project Arunank in Arunachal

New Delhi, Oct 24 Special welfare measures were launched for Casual Paid Labourers as Project Arunank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 18th Raising Day at Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, said a Defence Ministry official.

A Motorable Expedition was also organised along the Naharlagun-Joram Top-Sangram-Ziro-Naharlagun route to promote road connectivity and safety awareness along with other activities marking the project's 17 years of dedicated service in challenging terrain.

The special welfare measures launched for Casual Paid Labourers included improved shelters, protective clothing and regular health camps, recognising their invaluable contribution to BRO’s mission, said the official in a statement.

Since its raising on October 24, 2008, the project has constructed and maintained over 696 km of roads and 1.18 km of major bridges, providing vital connectivity to remote valleys and forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh while meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces, said the Ministry.

One of the project’s landmark achievements was the completion of the 278-km Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road, blacktopped for the first time since Independence, connecting one of the remotest regions of Kurung Kumey district, it said.

Project Arunank has also adopted innovative and sustainable technologies such as Steel Slag, Cut-and-Cover Tunnels, Geo Cells, Plastic Sheets, GGBFS Concrete and Gabion Walls, enhancing the durability and environmental sustainability of road infrastructure in the region.

Among the project’s key milestones, the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road was upgraded to NHDL standards in 2020, followed by the double-laning of the Kimin-Potin Road in 2021.

Connectivity to Maza, the final frontier along the Line of Actual Control, was successfully established on December 28, 2022, said the statement.

The TCC-Maza Road is now scheduled for inauguration in November, alongside the completion of the TCC-Taksing Road earlier this year, it said.

The Ministry said the Huri-Tapa and Taksing Ghora Camp-Lung OP roads are on track for completion by the end of 2025 under mission-mode execution, reinforcing the project’s commitment to timely and strategic development.

