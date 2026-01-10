Scholars visit IAF’s Hindon base to explore research avenues

Hindon, Jan 10 A delegation of 57 research scholars from leading think tanks visited Air Force Station Hindon, a premier base of the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Saturday to understand the operational aspects and explore avenues for collaborative research, an official said.

The delegation comprised research scholars from the Manohar Parrikar - Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS), Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), National Maritime Foundation (NMF), India Foundation, Centre for Contemporary China Studies (CCCS), United Service Institution of India (USI) and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), said a statement.

The visit aimed to provide the scholars with an opportunity to engage with IAF personnel to understand the operational aspects and explore avenues for collaborative research.

The scholars were received by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hindon, who welcomed them and expressed his enthusiasm for fostering partnerships between the IAF and academic institutions.

The scholars were given a comprehensive briefing on the operational aspects of the IAF, including its history, capabilities and achievements, said the statement.

The delegation was also given an opportunity to interact with IAF personnel, who shared their experiences and insights on various aspects of operations.

The visit was a significant step in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between the IAF and think tanks. It also paves the way for further collaborations through research projects and academic exchanges, said the statement.

Earlier, Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, delivered the keynote address for the first Air Commodore Mehar Singh Memorial Talk at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The talk was organised by the Air Force Association (North Zone) and was conducted at the Arjan Singh Auditorium, 12 Wing, AF in Chandigarh, during which the IAF chief shed light on the evolving role of air power in modern warfare, underlining the need for close coordination between political and military leadership.

