Schools are for education, religious matters should not be taken there, says Hema Malini amid hijab row

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday said that Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there.

Speaking to the reporters here, Malini said, "Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school."

Following the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

The 3-day holiday starting from February 9 up to February 11 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana stated.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka and across the country after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women earlier this month.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.