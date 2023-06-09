Schools in Goa to remain shut till June 15 due to extreme heat

The Goa government today (June 9) announced that all state-run schools up to higher secondary will be shut on Saturday (June 10) due to extreme heat. Director of Education Shailesh Zingde issued a circular during the day announcing the closure of schools tomorrow.“Due to extreme heat and delay of in monsoon in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all the institutions on June 10,” the circular read.

All the heads of government, government-aided, unaided, primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools are hereby requested to compensate for the academic loss in future, if any, Zingde said in the circular. Monsoon is yet to arrive in Goa, due to which the state is witnessing extreme heat conditions.