Schools to remain closed in Noida tomorrow amid heavy rainfall

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : All schools of Noida would remain closed in view of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said.

"In view of the heavy rains, schools in Noida will remain closed," Rakesh Chauhan, District Information Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad on Sunday announced that there will be one day holiday for all private and government schools in the district.

"Due to the warning of continuous heavy rains in the district, the @DC_Faridabad issued the orders," he added.

The holidays of officers of employees of all government departments cancelled, orders not to leave the headquarters for the next three days, the order read.

The Deputy Commissioner has also urged the employees of all private institution to work from home, if possible.

Moreover, in view of the heavy rains in Gautam Budh Nagar, the schools from class first to class 12 will remain closed on July 10.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has given instructions that tomorrow, on July 10, all schools from class one to class 12 will remain closed.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government has decided to keep the schools closed for tomorrow.

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last 2 days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday and took updates.

Shah spoke to the Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down traffic movement after waterlogging several parts of the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor