SC's new roster effective from July 3, CJI Chandrachud, 2 senior-most judges to hear PILs

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Supreme Court has come out with a fresh roster for the allocation of cases to 15 benches from July 3, when it opens after a six-week long summer vacation, with the first three benches headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and two senior-most judges will hear Public Interest Litigations (PIL).

The new roster for the assignment of fresh cases was notified by the Supreme Court Registry under the order of the CJI.

The fresh petitions arising out of the letters written by the citizens to the top court and the new PILs will be heard by the benches presided over by the CJI, Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna, the two senior-most judges, respectively.

Restricting the listing of the PIL before three benches headed by CJI Chandrachud, Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna is at variance with the practice followed by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, under which PILs were listed before all the benches.

Subject-wise, the bench headed by CJI Chandrachud will be dealing with a maximum number of issues ranging from indirect taxes, service matters, criminal appeals, election petitions, company law, habeas corpus matters and arbitration.

The matters relating to the appointment of constitutional authorities and judicial officers, armed forces, and admissions to educational institutions will also be dealt with by the bench headed by the CJI.

The subject-wise allocation of cases has been done for 15 senior judges who will be presiding over the benches in the top court from July 3.

