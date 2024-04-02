Sea Erosion in Kerala: Pozhiyoor Village On High Alert, Families Shifted To Safe Shelters (Watch Video)

Sea erosion has emerged a major struggle for Kerala’s nine sea-facing districts, rendering fishermen families refugees in their own land. Several families have been safely relocated to the camps and other houses. There are no casualties. However, the sea erosion was so strong that no one could stay in the area.Sea erosion lashed the region last June. The fisherfolk alleged that the recurring disaster is caused because of the 1-km breakwater constructed by the Tamil Nadu government near Neerody. Since then, they have been demanding that sea walls be built in the region to protect the shore from erosion.

VIDEO | Sea erosion hits #Kerala's Pozhiyoor; several families shifted to safer locations.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/EOulGS4m3I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

The coastline of Kerala has been witnessing constant erosion in varying degrees due to seasonal changes in waves triggered by monsoons. This gets aggravated if there are cyclonic weather systems over the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. The cyclonic systems will normally leave a long-term impact on the overall beach morphology. If there are any hard structures such as groynes, seawalls, or breakwaters constructed unscientifically, the morphological impact on its adjacent coastal region will be more severe.