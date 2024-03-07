Seat-sharing talks with DMK going on smoothly, says Congress TN chief

Chennai, March 7 Congress' Tamil Nadu unit President K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday that the seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were proceeding smoothly.

Addressing media persons at state party HQ, Satyamoorthy Bhavan, he said that there were no bitter feelings between the two parties and the seat-sharing exercise would be completed soon.

Selvaperunthagai also questioned why the media was in a hurry to speculate on seat-sharing between the Congress and the DMK, noting that the DMK had not yet completed talks with regional parties in the state and even the dates of the elections have not been announced.

He also refuted allegations of a Congress MP being in touch with the AIADMK, saying that in politics, everyone will be in touch with the others but this does not mean one would change one's political ideologies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor