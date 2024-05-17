Second India-Australia-Indonesia maritime security workshop concludes in Kochi

Kochi, May 17 The second edition of Trilateral Maritime Security Workshop (TMSW) for India, Australia, and Indonesia concluded in Kochi on Friday.

During the three-day workshop, the three nations discussed ongoing maritime security challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the three maritime neighbours in the region.

The Ministry of Defence said on Friday that the theme of the workshop was ‘Indian Ocean Region: Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Regional Maritime Security'.

During the workshop, the discussions centred on a wide array of topics, canvassing present-day opportunities and challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including information exchange mechanisms and capabilities of IFC-IOR, maritime domain awareness, non-traditional and illicit maritime activities, maritime law enforcement, capability enhancement and capacity building, avenues for enhancing interoperability and cooperation, etc.

A visit to the Indian Naval training facilities at Kochi and the Cochin Shipyard Limited was also organised for the delegates from Australian and Indonesian Navies during the workshop.

The workshop conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Naval Command witnessed the participation of delegates from the three participating Navies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor