Section 144 imposed in Belagavi in wake of protests after Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sangolli Rayanna's statues vandalised

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Belagavi for two days beginning Sunday morning following protests after reports of vandalisation of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna.

"In the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues last night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CRPC from 6 AM on December 19 to 6 AM on December 20 in Belagavi," Dr K. Thiyagarajan, Police Commissioner said today.

"A few people gathered at Sambhaji Circle last night, demanding strict action on the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Bengaluru, on Friday. We assured an investigation but they attacked police officials, vandalized private and government vehicles," said Belagavi DCP Vikram Amte.

"Later another case was registered when the Sangolli Rayanna statue was vandalised last night. After the investigation, we have arrested a total of 27 people till now in both cases," said Belagavi DCP Vikram Amte.

Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video that showed some people pouring black ink on statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral.

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi.

The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore.

"The insult on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru is an insult to Hindu society as well. Shivaji maharaja has dedicated His life to Hindu samaj. Act of Some miscreants insulting the statue of Shivaji maharaja is highly condemnable," said Abhay Patil, MLA Belagavi constituency.

"I request the chief minister as well as Home Minister to take appropriate action against the culprits behind the incident. The incident is an insult to the nation. I request the Chief Minister and Home Minister to take proper action against the culprits behind it and make sure this kind of incident will not occur again," he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home minister said, "Strict action will be taken against anyone who indulged in such incidents, no one will be spared," said Araga Jnanendra".

"I condemn the incident in which miscreants damaged the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, a legendary hero of the state," he said.

"Sangolli Rayanna and Shivaji Maharaj, they are the pride of all of us. Every citizen is a proud and proud Indian son because of such personality," he stated.

"In their name, some mischief, misconduct, and degrading linguistic and fraternal affiliation is an inexorable offense," he further stated.

"I have received information on this, and have already filed an FIR related to the Bangalore and Belgavi incident and some have been detained. I urge the people of the state to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor