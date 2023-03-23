Security beefed up at Dibrugarh Central Jail where Amritpal Singh aides are lodged

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 23 : Multi-layered security arrangements have been made in Dibrugarh Central Jail where members of pro-Khalistan group 'Waris Punjab De' the Amritpal Singh-led outfit -are lodged after getting arrested.

A team of elite Black Panther Assam Police commandos has been assigned the task of securing the outer perimeter of the jail, while Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Police personnel and jail guards have taken up the responsibility of internal security. Apart from this, to enhance the security, CCTV cameras have been installed at the entire outer boundary of Dibrugarh Jail, as told by Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district Biswajit Pegu.

Earlier, a 27-member team of Punjab Police, had reached the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh by a special Air Force aircraft on Sunday and brought down four of four members of Waris Punjab De. Later, on Tuesday three more associates Harjeet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh were flown to Dibrugarh on Tuesday. Harjeet Singh is Amritpal's uncle.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill on March 22 revealed at a press conference that a total of 154 people have been arrested in the ongoing operation agsainst the pro-Khalist outfit.

