Security cover for RSS, BJP offices in TN after PFI ban

Chennai, Sep 29 The RSS state headquarters and BJP state office here have been given heavy police security cover after the Islamist outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by the Centre.

Sources in the state intelligence told that they had got inputs of possible attacks on the offices of the RSS and BJP in Tamil Nadu as a retaliatory measure on the ban.

The state police have also provided security to all the district offices of the BJP and RSS at Coimbatore and Madurai offices. Police said that there were intelligence inputs and no chances were to be taken.

Many RSS, BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders have also been given police protection based on the intelligence inputs.

On February 14, 1998, a series of bombs exploded in Coimbatore city just before the arrival of then Union Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani. The blasts led to the death of 58 people and over 200 were injured in 12 bomb blasts at 11 places in Coimbatore. Islamist organisations were behind the bombings and hence Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, and Thoothukudi are the areas that are always under the security radar.

On August 8, 1993, the RSS headquarters at Chennai was bombed leaving 11 people dead and seven others injured. Islamist organisations were held responsible for this bomb blast also.

In view of the past attacks and now ban on PFI, the security agencies are not taking any risk and hence the decision to provide security cover to the prominent RSS and BJP offices in Tamil Nadu.

