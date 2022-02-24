Security forces recover explosives dropped by LeT offshoot TRF, avert major terror attack in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir police along with Special Operations Group (SOG) averted a major terror plot by recovering a huge consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by drone by the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist outfit on the behest of Pakistan agency ISI in Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division in Jammu district, stated Jammu police on Thursday.

After receiving inputs regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan-based terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF), a special search operation was launched by SOG (Special Operations Group) and Jammu Police in Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division.

According to Police, the drone activity was launched by the terror group at the behest of Pakistan agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

During the search operation, three boxes of the arms and ammunition were recovered which were dropped through the drone at night from Treva village in Arnia.

The Jammu police stated that three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two Timer IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds.

The dropping of these huge arms and explosives depicts a major terrorist plan of the Pak-based terror outfit (LET/TRF). With the recovery of this huge consignment of arms and explosives, a major terror plot has been averted by the alert troops of Jammu and Kashmir police.

The Police have registered an FIR no. 12/2022 under the relevant section and laws stand registered in police station Arnia and further investigation in the instant case is going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor