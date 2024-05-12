Security forces recover, IED, arms & ammunition in J&K’s Reasi

Jammu, May 12 Security forces, on Sunday, recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Officials said that the recovery was made today at 9 a.m. in Kot Budhan forest area.

“The recoveries include one IED with nine electric detonator, three Pistols, three Magazines, 20 Pistol rounds, 1kg explosives (Powder Type), 15 AK 47 rounds, six AK 47 Fired cases, eight 8.9 Volt DC Batteries, three Lithium Ion 12 volt Batteries, three Electric wire Bundles (Approx 50 mtr), 10 AA cells (1.2 V), six Magnet Big Size, seven Explosive Safety Fuse, one Blanket, three Dressing Bandage, two Syringe with Needle, 8-metre Rope and two cigarette packets," he said.

“A case has been registered and investigation has been started,” officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor