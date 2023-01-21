Security forces seize drugs worth Rs 1.71 cr in Nagaland's Peren

Security personnel seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore from the possession of husband and wife in Nagaland's Peren district, informed officials on Saturday.

The husband and wife are residents of Senapati, Manipur.

According to Nagaland police, a joint team comprising of Peren District Executive Force, Narcotic Personnel, and CISF while conducting a routine inspection at Teipuiki bridge, Peren intercepted a car that was proceeding to Dimapur from Senapati.

"During thorough checking and frisking, security personnel recovered 50 soap cases containing suspected Heroin measuring 600 grams approximately, with a market value estimated to be Rs 1.71 crore from the possession of husband and wife who are residents of Senapati, Manipur," said Nagaland Police officials.

A case has been registered at the Narcotic Cell in Kohima.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

