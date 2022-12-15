Security team of Tamil Nadu CM include 9 women cops

As many as nine women security personnel have been included in the security detail of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, sources said.

Being dressed in Safari suits, the 9 women security personnel are armed with X-95 sub-machine guns, AK 47s and 9mm pistols. These nine women, which include a Sub Inspector, Head Constable and 7 Constables have all been selected from a batch of 80 applicants.

The day of the women security personnel in the CM security team starts at 6 am with a training session after which they report for duty. They are well-trained in unarmed combat, gun firing, bomb detection and crowd management, as per sources. Notably, security personnel are also taught to manage stress, time, and finances.

Soon after their selection the cadres underwent rigorous physical and mental training and joined the Core Security Team of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on International Women's Day, that is, March 8, 2022. The team has also been trained and sworn to 'secrecy' that they cannot disclose even any minute information to their closest individuals.

According to sources CM's security team still have men besides these nine women security personnel. Stalin's security deployment rose manifolds soon after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

