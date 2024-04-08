Seema Haider Beaten by Husband Sachin? Shocking Video of Pakistani Woman Showing Injury Marks Sparks Controversy

A shocking video is making rounds on social media which shows Pakistani woman Seema Haider has suffered injuries to her face. It is claimed in the video that Seema Haider has been brutally thrashed in Greater Noida. However, the reality is not what it seems in the video. There are reports that police have contacted Seema Haider after the purported video went viral on social media. The police have reportedly claimed that the video is deep fake and no such incident of violence has occurred with Seema Haider. It can be seen in the purported video that Seema Haider has been thrashed brutally and bruises can be clearly seen on her face. The video also shows Seema Haider with a badly swollen right eye and she also shows injury to her upper lip.

Seema, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, in May last year took her children and left her home in Karachi to travel to India via Nepal. She captured the headlines in July when Indian authorities found her living with Indian national (now her husband) Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. Seema Haider first met Sachin Meena on the online shooting game PUBG in 2019. Love soon blossomed between the duo as Seema and Sachin met in Nepal in March 2023 before she eventually arrived in India.

During their stay in Nepal, the couple made a series of Instagram reels with the children of a hotel receptionist, capturing their joyful moments together. They also got married. Seema and Sachin were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in July 2023 over the former entering India illegally. They were also questioned by the police as it was suspected that Seema Haider could be a Pakistani spy.