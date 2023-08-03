Seema Haider To Contest Lok Sabha Election 2024?

After being offered a film and job, Seema Haider is now being sought out to contest Lok Sabha Election 2024. If reports are to be believed, Seema Haider has been approached by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of NDA, to join the party. Adding more twist, it is being said that Seema has accepted the offer. It must be noted the police arrested Seema Haider on July 4, and have since been questioned extensively by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad.

According to the reports, Seema will be made the president of the RPI's women's wing. Along with this, considering her speaking style, she will also be made a party spokesperson. The development has been confirmed by the National Vice President of RPI, Masoom Kishore. "Seema Haider is a Pakistani citizen and has come to India. If Seema gets a clean chit from the security agencies and gets Indian citizenship, then Seema will be welcomed into the party. It is a law made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar that the one with Indian citizenship can contest elections anywhere," Kishore said. Seema Haider came to India along with her four kids from Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi. After marrying Sachin in Nepal, the couple moved to Rabpura village in Greater Noida. The two met online while playing the popular game PUBG and fell in love with each other.