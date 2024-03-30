Seema Haider’s Pakistani Husband Files Cheating Case in Noida Court

Seema Haider's marital strife has transcended borders, as her Pakistani spouse Ghulam Haider has taken legal action in an Indian city court this week. Represented by Indian lawyer Momin Malik, Ghulam accuses Seema and her partner Sachin Meena of deceit, prompting the initiation of legal proceedings against them.

Malik lodged the application under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers a magistrate to authorize an investigation. Seema, hailing from Karachi, clandestinely entered India last year with her four children to reside with Sachin, employed as a grocery store worker in Rabupura.

The duo asserted that they initially crossed paths while playing PUBG and subsequently developed romantic feelings for each other. They maintain that they tied the knot in Kathmandu during a prior encounter. However, Momin alleged that Seema had not obtained a divorce from Ghulam Haider, rendering her marriage to Sachin invalid.

According to a report of TOI, Appearing before additional chief judicial magistrate Pradeep Kumar Kushwaha on Thursday, Momin contended that Seema had mentioned Ghulam Haider as her husband in her bail application after she was arrested for illegally entering India, even though she publicly claimed to have married Sachin.

He asserted that the court has issued a notice to Noida police, requesting them to provide a report by April 18. Seema and Sachin were apprehended by Noida police from Haryana's Ballabhgarh on July 3 last year under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and IPC Section 120B for criminal conspiracy. They were released on bail on July 7. Sachin's father was also arrested alongside them but was subsequently granted bail.