Self-immolation bid outside Supreme Court

New Delhi, Jan 21 A 50-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the Supreme Court in the national capital on Friday, official sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 2 p.m. outside the new building of the top court.

The grievously injured man was immediately rushed by the police personnel to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). The reason as to why the man took the extreme step is yet unclear.

Doctors attending on him told that the condition of the injured man is stated to be stable. "He has received only minor burn injuries. Only his hair and clothes had caught fire," one of the doctors said.

He further said that the man is currently under observation.

Hospital sources said that the man was identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a resident of Noida.

Meanwhile, a crime team of Delhi Police has reached outside the Supreme Court and was collecting evidence from the spot.

