Self-styled mystic axes woman to death in J&K’s Handwara
By IANS | Published: April 27, 2024 09:55 AM2024-04-27T09:55:09+5:302024-04-27T10:00:05+5:30
Srinagar, April 27 A self-styled mystic was arrested by J&K Police on Saturday after he axed a 60-year-old woman to death in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
Police said that a self-styled mystic named Ghulam Rasool alias Lassa Bab, axed a 60-year-old woman to death in his room in Chogal village of Handwara tehsil on Friday.
The self-styled mystic has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of law. Doctors have said that the so-called mystic is a madman.
The incident has sent shock waves throughout the Valley as credulous people, mostly women, seek favours from such people.
