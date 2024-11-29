Sena leader affirms unity in MahaYuti amid CM position speculation

New Delhi, Nov 29 Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai dismissed claims of internal discord within the MahaYuti regarding the Chief Minister's position in Maharashtra and expressed confidence in the alliance's unity.

Speaking to IANS, the Shiv Sena leader remarked, “There is no infighting in the MahaYuti. Eknath Shinde has fulfilled his role effectively. I firmly believe there is no internal war in our alliance.”

Following a crucial meeting in Delhi involving top leaders of the MahaYuti (Grand Alliance), Desai stated, “Our senior leaders held discussions yesterday, and everything will become clear in the next two days. A decision is expected either today or tomorrow.”

On the recent allegations made by MP Sanjay Raut, Desai clarified the necessity of involving the central leadership in critical decisions.

“The Shiv Sena is part of the NDA, and the BJP is the leading party. When such significant decisions need to be taken, going to Delhi is part of the process. What is wrong with that? Instructions are discussed and decided accordingly,” he explained.

Sanjay Raut took a swipe at the process, remarking, “All decisions related to Maharashtra will now be made in Delhi. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will have to repeatedly travel to Delhi to present their case and listen to PM Modi and Amit Shah.”

The comment regarding the Chief Minister's position comes after a meeting on Thursday in Delhi involving Home Minister Amit Shah and the three top MahaYuti leaders — Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde said that the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the post of the chief minister would be final.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and thanked them for their solid support during my two-and-half-year tenure as the Chief Minister. I have told them that I won’t be a hurdle or speed breaker in the formation of the new MahaYuti government but will extend full support to the BJP’s candidate for the Chief Minister’s post," said Shinde while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor