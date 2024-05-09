Senior Citizen Passes Away During Train Journey in Goa

Madgaon: An elderly passenger died during a train journey in Goa on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as K. Raman Vijayan (62), a resident of Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra. The Konkan Railway Police has registered the above case as an unnatural death.

Sub-Inspector Ayesha Mahamal is conducting further investigations under the guidance of Police Inspector Sunil Gudler. The above incident took place on 7th May. The deceased was traveling in the Mangala Express train. As he experienced uneasiness during travel, the train was halted at Madgaon station. He was rushed to South Goa District Hospital in an ambulance of 108 relief services, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the deceased's family.

