Senior IPS officer Akshay Sachdeva appointed as Sikkim DGP

Gangtok, Jan 4 Senior IPS officer Akshay Sachdeva was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Sikkim, officials said.

The 1991 batch IPS officer was earlier serving as Special DGP, Law and Order, and will now succeed outgoing DGP AK Singh..

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Akshay Sachdeva, IPS, on his promotion as the Director General of Police, Sikkim", Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said in a social media post.

"His dedication to public service inspires confidence in his ability to lead Sikkim toward greater progress and excellence. I extend my best wishes for his tremendous success in this important role", he added.

"I also take this opportunity to express my heartiest gratitude to the outgoing DGP, Shri A.K. Singh, IPS, for his outstanding and dedicated service. His invaluable contributions to the welfare of Sikkim will always be remembered. I wish him a happy, healthy, and fulfilling retired life", the CM further said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chief Minister Tamang visited the residence of former Minister Thutop Bhutia at Tashiding (Lasso) and paid his last respects to the departed soul.

The Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the grieving family and friends, offering prayers and thoughts for them during this difficult time.

He further extended prayers for solace and resilience to everyone affected by this profound loss, along with wishes for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Bhutia passed away on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor