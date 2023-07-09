Senior J&K officer, wife, and son killed in accident

Published: July 9, 2023

Jammu, July 9 A senior J&K government officer, his wife, and son were killed on in a road accident on the Mughal Road on Sunday, police said.

Police said that Director, Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department Ranbir Singh Bali, his wife, and son were killed and daughter injured in the accident.

“The accident took place at 7.40 p.m. when their car, on way to Surankote from the Valley, plunged into a gorge.

“Father, wife and son died on the spot while their daughter was admitted to hospital for treatment," police said.

