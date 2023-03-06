"Seriously considering bringing Privilege Motion against Rahul Gandhi," BJP MP Vivek Thakur

BJP MP Vivek Thakur on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his address at Cambridge and accused him of being an "agenda carrier" of another country.

Thakur added that he is "seriously considering" bringing a Privilege Motion (against Rahul Gandhi) in the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

While talking to ANI, Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke the anti-India language in a foreign land again and again, so, I am seriously considering bringing a Privilege Motion (against Rahul Gandhi) in the upcoming budget session of Parliament."

Thakur added that Rahul Gandhi is instigating and painting the wrong picture of India.

He further said, "it's very clear that he is an agenda carrier of some other country...I am seriously considering bringing a Privilege Motion (against Rahul Gandhi) in the upcoming session as it has been happening again and again."

"Rahul Gandhi misleading the rising image of India and he is working to tarnish the image of India by going to other countries of the world," he further added.

"You must have heard his speech in Cambridge properly, he said that the minority is not wanted in India. If you listen to it carefully, it is provocative and presents a wrong picture of India. It is clear that he is carrying the agenda of some other country," Thakur told ANI.

BJP leader told ANI, "He should realize that after Bharat Jodo Yatra, the election results of three states have come. He has no concern for the people of India. The soul of Jawaharlal Nehru ji, Sardar Patel must be crying when he (Rahul Gandhi) talks like this."

"I am thinking very seriously about bringing a Privileges motion against him in the coming session because Mani Shankar Aiyar goes to another country, and Rahul Gandhi goes to another country and speaks against India," he added.

He further said, "Rahul Gandhi repeatedly spoils the image of the country by going outside. I think this is not freedom of speech, it is being done intentionally."

Attacking the centre in an interaction arranged by the Indian Journalists Association in London, Congress leader Gandhi on Sunday called the recent raids conducted at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices across India a "suppression of voice", alleging that BJP under its "new Idea of India" wants India to be "silent".

While speaking at the event, Gandhi was asked about the controversy regarding the BBC documentary, and the centre's allegations of a "colonial hangover", to which Rahul Gandhi replied, "It's sort of similar to Mr Adani, it's also a colonial hangover."

Gandhi added, " They have an ideology of hatred, violence, a disrespectful ideology that attacks people because of their ideas. You must have noticed one thing. This is in the nature of the BJP and the RSS. If you have noticed a statement by the foreign minister, he said China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?"

"'BJP wants India to be silent ...Congress has interesting ideas on Opposition unity, don't want to spoil the surprise," he further added.

Stepping up his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, senior Congress leader Gandhi has said that the BJP wants India to be "silent" and argued that there is "suppression of voice" across the country.

Emphasising that the Congress is talking to other Opposition parties, Gandhi said the party had some interesting ideas to bring the Opposition together and did not want to spoil the surprise now.

( With inputs from ANI )

