Seven killed in Andhra road accident
By IANS | Published: May 30, 2022 09:30 AM2022-05-30T09:30:03+5:302022-05-30T09:45:13+5:30
Amaravati, May 30 Seven persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police said on Monday.
According to the police, a minivan rammed into a stationary truck near Rentachintala late Sunday night.
Six persons died on the spot while one succumbed in the hospital. The deceased included four women.
The injured were admitted to a government hospital at Gurazala, where the condition of a few is stated to be critical.
The victims are all relatives. Tragedy struck them when they were returning home after visiting the Srisailam temple.
A total of 35 people were travelling in the minivan, which overturned after hitting the truck parked by the roadside.
Survivors said overspeeding led to the accident.
