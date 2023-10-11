Several coaches of Kamakhya-bound Northeast Express derail in Bihar's Buxar

Patna, Oct 11 Several coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express on Wednesday derailed near a railway station in Bihar's Buxar on late Wednesday, officials said.

According to East Central Railway, several coaches of the 12506 Northeast Express derailed around 9.35 p.m. near Raghunathpur Railway station in Buxar.

Following the derailment, locals from the nearby places rushed to rescue people from the coaches.

Further details are awaited.

The Railway issued helpline numbers for the passengers. For Patna - 9771449971, for Danapur - 8905697493, for ARA - 8306182542 and COML CNL - 7759070004.

In June this year, at least 293 people died and over 800 injured after a triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore.

