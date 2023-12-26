Several injured after makeshift bridge set up for Christmas celebration collapses in Kerala

Multiple individuals sustained injuries when a makeshift bridge erected for Christmas festivities collapsed in Neyyattinkara town, located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday night.

Authorities reported that the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. when numerous individuals ascended the bridge simultaneously, exceeding its weight-bearing capacity and leading to its collapse.

At least eight people were injured in the incident. A woman suffered a major fracture in her leg while the rest of them suffered only minor injuries, they added. Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and the injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The makeshift bridge had been installed to facilitate the passage of individuals over a wall, allowing them to reach the opposite side for the viewing of a waterfall and a nativity scene illustrating the birth of Jesus, along with various other decorations as part of the Christmas festivities, according to the official.

The bridge, positioned at a height of approximately five feet above the ground, was designed to accommodate only a limited number of people at a time, the official added.