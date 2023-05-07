Several injured in ‘suspected’ explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Several people sustained minor injuries in a ‘suspected’ explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday night.The police officers, who arrived at the spot, ruled out a bomb blast.

One police officer said that a huge mirror in the parking lot near Darbar Sahib in Amritsar broke, sending pieces of glass and stone flying through the air.The pilgrims, who were sleeping during late night hours, were scared and some of them nearer to the blast site sustained injuries due to this explosion.The police officers have started an investigation.