Sex racket in Chennai: Two women rescued, salon owner arrested

Chennai, March 11 Two women were rescued from a beauty salon in Chennai where a prostitution racket was being run, and one person was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

The arrested was identified as 33-year-old Muniyandi, the owner of the salon who allegedly forced young women into prostitution.

An officer with the Anna Nagar police station told that acting on a tip-off that a beauty salon was involved in prostitution, a raid was conducted during which two women deposed before the police that they were being forced into prostitution by Muniyandi.

Muniyandi was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate court which remanded him into judicial custody.

