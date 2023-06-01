SFJ member Multani declared proclaimed offender in Model Jail tiffin bomb case

Chandigarh, June 1 A special NIA court here has declared Germany-based Jaswinder Singh Multani, who is carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, a proclaimed offender (PO) in the Model Jail tiffin bomb case of April 2022.

A member of the banned association Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), he is currently living abroad. The court had, on January 5, issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

Multani has been identified as the mastermind behind planting of the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh with the intention of spreading terror and causing violence. The tiffin bomb, along with a detonator, was found in a black bag outside the jail on April 22 last year.

The case was originally registered against unknown persons by Chandigarh Police under the Explosive Substances Act. Later on the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA which also added sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

