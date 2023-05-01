Sharad Kumar takes charge as AAI member of operations

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Sharad Kumar on Monday took over the charge of Member of Operations on the Board of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Prior to this appointment, Dr Kumar was serving as Airport Director, at Chennai International Airport.

"As Member (Operations), AAI, Dr Sharad Kumar will be responsible for Airport management, Airport facilitations and IT, Services, up-keep and maintenance of airport infrastructure, for safety and rescue services, including logistic support, security, liaison and co-ordination activities, promoting indigenization under Aatmrbhar Scheme of the Government," AAI said in a release.

"Kumar has over 30 years of experience and expertise in the construction, maintenance and modification of airports in India. He started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and later worked in diverse capacities in various airports across the country like Mumbai, Delhi CHQ, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur, and Sikkim, covering all five regions. He was instrumental in the day-to-day operation and smooth functioning of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport as Airport Director before joining Chennai," the statement read.

Dr Kumar is a Graduate of Civil Engineering from the South Gujarat University of SVNIT, India, and an MBA in Human Resource Management.

He also holds an International Airport Professional - IAP degree accorded by Airports Council International and International Civil Aviation Orgzation and a Ph. D., in Management from KIITS, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, India. He has addressed various seminars on aviation matters in India and abroad and is a sought-after keynote speaker on such forums, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor