Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawania gang arrested after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 After a brief encounter, one sharpshooter of the infamous Neeraj Bawania gang was arrested from southeast Delhi’s Karni Singh Shooting Range area, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Aehsaan Ali a.k.a Usman a.k.a Lal Singh, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, while his associate Neeraj a.k.a Prehladpuriya, a resident of Pul Prahladpur area, managed to escape from the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), Rajesh Deo said that on February 2 at 6 p.m. specific input was received that two sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawania gang, carrying firearms would come to the southeast district on a bike from Faridabad via Karni Singh Shooting Range road to MB road for committing any crime.

Following the formation of a raiding team near the Karni Singh Shooting Range, two criminals on a motorcycle were intercepted around 8:30 p.m.

“When the police team signalled them to stop, they attempted to escape. The road was blocked using a car to prevent their getaway. In response, the criminals tried to turn the bike but lost control, leading to both falling on the road,” said the DCP.

The pillion-rider under the cover of darkness jumped into the nearby jungle and successfully evaded his capture. However, he left his firearm behind on the road.

“When the police warned the other fallen criminal, he brandished his own firearm and fired at the police party. The bullet struck the Bulletproof jacket of HC Avdhesh from the Special Staff, who, with great courage, retaliated by firing a warning shot into the air to deter the criminal,” said the DCP.

Undeterred, when the criminal attempted another shot, Head Constable (HC) Avdhesh aimed at his leg. This action caused the criminal to lose balance and fall.

“Swiftly, the police party overpowered him, revealing his identity as Aehsaan Ali,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Aehsaan disclosed that he turned to a life of crime to meet his daily needs, leading to multiple incarcerations.

“He revealed affiliations with Neeraj Bawania's gang, formed during his time in jail. Lured by promises, Aehsaan joined the gang and, on February 2, along with his associate Neeraj, was en route to meet another gang member when they were intercepted and apprehended by the police,” the official added.

