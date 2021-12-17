Sheena Bora was spotted by a government official in Srinagar this year; claims Indrani Mukherjee lawyer

A shocking incident has come to light in the Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani's lawyer Sana Rais Khan has claimed that a government official had seen Sheena Bora in Srinagar earlier this year. She told jailed Indrani Mukherjea that she had met Sheena in Srinagar in 2021. Indrani has written a letter to the CBI urging it to take necessary steps. If not, I will apply to the court, ”said Indrani. Indrani Mukherjee, who is accused in Sheena's murder, has made a sensational claim that Sheena Baera is alive and is in Kashmir. She had recently met a woman in jail, who said she had seen Sheena Bora in Kashmir, and said in a letter that she should be searched there.

This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were also involved in this murder.

Later, CBI took over the case from Mumbai Police. After three months of the registration of the case, CBI arrested Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea), for helping Indrani in the Sheena Bora murder case.According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea from his first marriage.