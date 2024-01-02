“Shehenshah Enacted Law Against Backbone of Economy…’: Rahul Gandhi on Truck Drivers’ Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling him as 'Shahenshah' or Emperor, for the recently passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) bill. The bill, replacing the Indian Penal Code, introduces a provision that Rahul Gandhi claims will adversely affect the nation's drivers, potentially leading to fatal consequences.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said," The insistence on making laws without discussion with the affected class and without dialogue with the opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy. While more than 150 MPs were suspended, Shahenshah in Parliament enacted a law against drivers, the backbone of the Indian economy, which could have fatal consequences."

Rahul Gandhi further stated that the government has forgotten the difference between an order of an emperor and justice.

"Throwing hard-working class with limited earnings into the harsh legal furnace can badly affect their lives. Also, misuse of this law can lead to 'recovery mechanisms' along with organized corruption. The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and 'justice'," Rahul Gandhi said.

बिना प्रभावित वर्ग से चर्चा और बिना विपक्ष से संवाद के कानून बनाने की ज़िद लोकतंत्र की आत्मा पर निरंतर प्रहार है।



जब 150 से अधिक सांसद निलंबित थे, तब संसद में शहंशाह ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़, ड्राइवर्स के विरुद्ध एक ऐसा कानून बनाया जिसके परिणाम घातक हो सकते हैं।



सीमित… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2024

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Earlier, the punishment in such cases was two years in the IPC.

In response to the protests, All India Motor and Goods Transport Association President, Rajendra Kapoor, voiced their demand for prior consultations with stakeholders, stating, "Our only demand from the govt is that the decision should have been taken after having consultations with our stakeholders. There was no discussion with anyone on this, and no one was asked about this. There should have been prior meetings and consultations."