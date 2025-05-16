Shimla: Man Held for Wife’s Murder and Attempt to Destroy Evidence by Burning Body

In an shocking incident a man was allegedly accused of killing wife and burning her body to hide his crime. The man, identified as Tota Ram, a security guard from Ganperi village, allegedly killed his wife, Gulshan (26).

As per the PTI reports, After allegedly killing his wife, Ram filed a missing person report with Shoghi police. He has been booked under Sections 302 and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence, respectively, and will be produced in court today. Gulshan's family, alerted by Ram's neighbors to suspicious activity, arrived on Wednesday and discovered a half-burnt body in a pit in the courtyard, according to Gulshan's brother, Akshay.

The family notified the police, who took custody of the body and sent samples to a forensic lab for analysis and postmortem. Police investigations suggest Ram used paint and wood to burn the body beyond recognition. The couple, married in 2020 and parents to a three-year-old son, were reportedly in conflict due to dowry demands, according to the family's complaint.