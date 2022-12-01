Shimla: Police arrest Nepali national, recover 60 gm charas

Shimla Police on Wednesday recovered 60 gm of Charas from the possession of one Nepali national, informed police.

The Nepali national has been arrested. He has been identified as Kailash, who is a resident of Kotkhai.

The police also registered the case at the Kothkai police station, with FIR no. 96/2022 under sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

"Shimla Police has recovered 60 gms Charas from the possession of one Nepali person namely Kailash S/o Deele, resident of Kotkhai. Case FIR No. 96/2022 U/S 20-61-85 ND&PS Act has been registered at PS Kotkhai. Further investigation is undergoing," Shimla Police informed in a tweet.

In another incident on Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh police arrested two persons under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act for allegedly carrying around 40 grams of Heroin.

Earlier, the Shimla Police informed on November 22 that they arrested one Mahaveer and recovered 16.80 g Charas and 1.32 g Heroin from his possession

On November 17, Shimla Police recovered 600 g opium, 98.60 gms charas and Rs 71,000 cash from the possession of Jharkhand-based Somra Uraw.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor