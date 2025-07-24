Shirdi: 'Talwar Baba' Calls for Removal of Sai Baba Idols, Devotees Demand Legal Action

Sai Baba is believed by millions of devotees across India and abroad. Meanwhile, Yuvraj—popularly known as 'Talwar Baba' and a saint associated with the Hindu Sena—has stirred massive controversy with a statement against Sai Baba. In a recently circulated video on social media, Yuvraj declared that Sai Baba's idols should be removed from all temples across the country. He allegedly said, “Break Sai Baba's idols and throw them in the sewer. Do not immerse them in rivers and remove them from every temple. If they are not removed, we will do it forcefully, starting from Faridabad.” He also made derogatory and false claims about Sai Baba, calling him a "Muslim, a carnivore and an adulterer.

The video has sparked a wave of anger and protests from Sai devotees. The Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan has lodged a complaint at the Shirdi Police Station, demanding strict action against Yuvraj alias 'Talwar Baba' for spreading hate and defaming a spiritual figure worshipped by people of all faiths.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Woman Dances on Moving Mercedes in Kharghar; Driver Detained (Watch Video).

This isn’t the first time Sai Baba’s legacy has been targeted. Previously, the Sanatan Rakshak Dal removed Sai Baba idols from some temples in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district. Mahant Raju Das of the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya also stated that while Sai Baba could be considered a spiritual guide or saint, he cannot be worshipped as a deity in Hindu temples.

The fresh controversy has further intensified tensions, with villagers in Shirdi and Sai devotees across the country demanding legal action. Saibaba Sansthan CEO Goraksha Gadilkar confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed. He emphasised that Sai Baba is a revered symbol of unity and peace, and such inflammatory remarks threaten to disturb communal harmony.