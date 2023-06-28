Shiv Sena workers held for assaulting Mumbai civic official remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The four arrested in the BMC official assault case were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody till July 11 on Tuesday. They were produced before the Bandra Court on Tuesday.

In addition to that, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, who was also arrested along with four party members is likely to approach the Sessions Court in Mumbai to apply for Anticipatory Bail.

The case relates to the Shiv Sena workers allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official 'who led' a Shiv Sena shakha (branch office) demolition.

Earlier on Tuesday, an official of Mumbai's Vakola police station said they have registered a case against more than 15 people, as per the police. The accused have been identified as Sada Parab, Haji Alim, Uday Dalvi, and Santosh Kadam, all Uddhav faction leaders, according to the police. The structure was demolished on Thursday, June 22.

In a video which surfaced online, the BMC official who purportedly led the demolition was seen getting slapped on both cheeks, kicked, and shoved. The video also shows BMC security guards attempting to intervene to rescue the official. The alleged video of the assault was confirmed by the Mumbai police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor