Shivakumar says 50 per cent candidates for Karnataka LS seats to be finalised, hints at fielding ministers

New Delhi, March 7 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar said that a meeting of the party's Election Committee is slated for Thursday evening and discussions on 50 per cent of candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies from the state would be held.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar stated that it is not possible to release the names of candidates of all 28 Lok Sabha seats in one list.

"We will announce the list in two phases," he said.

Asked about fielding cabinet ministers and those who joined the party recently, Shivakumar said that in politics, all is possible.

To a question whether the Congress will announce the list once the BJP list is out, he asserted that there is a difference in the politics carried out by the BJP and the Congress.

"In our Congress, there is no emphasis on the individual. We carry out politics on our guarantees and the party. If they (the BJP) play with their calculations, we will have our own calculations," he said.

Asked why Congress could not select the candidates much earlier, Shivakumar maintained that the discussion in this regard was held only a month ago and subtle communication has been made to the probables.

Asked about whether the notices to him stopped after the apex court quashed the ED case against him, Shivakumar stated the notices are still issued to him. "The media has worked day and night following leads on me. I know my pains. The people of the state had launched a struggle for me. They are happy now, that is enough for me," he said.

