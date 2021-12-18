Shocking! Man rapes woman on pretext of giving her job in TV show

The incidence of violence and rape against women is on the rise in the country. A similar shocking incident has now come to the fore. A young woman has been raped on pretext of giving her a job in a TV and then showing the lure of marriage. The incident took place in Faridabad. The accused dragged her into his trap by lying and now he has ruined her life.

Faridabad police arrested the accused within 24 hours after a rape case was registered in the case. The arrested accused is identified as Amrit, a resident of Bihar. According to the information received, the accused Amrit is a resident of Bihar and the victim is a resident of Prayagraj. Amrit and the victim became friends six years ago. The two then started talking to each other on the phone. Gradually the two became friends. This time he told the victim that he was a filmmaker. He also promised to get her a job in the series. The victim also believed the words of the accused.

After arriving in Delhi, the accused met the girl and proposed marriage to her. The accused told the girl that he wanted to marry her and that he would talk to his family about it. The young woman who was trapped by the accused immediately said yes. On December 5, the accused took the girl to Oyo Hotel in Faridabad NIT area. After the girl's health deteriorated a bit, the accused gave a pill to her, after which the girl fainted. The accused then raped the girl and fled. The next day, when the girl called the accused, he stopped picking up the phone and blocked the girl's number.

She lodged a complaint with the police on December 13 after realizing that she had been cheated on. The search for the accused was started by filing a case against the accused under the rape clause on the complaint of the young woman. Based on information received from sources, station in-charge Hukum Chand formed a team led by female inspector Ritu and sent it to Dehradun to nab the accused. Police arrested the accused from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and sent him to jail.