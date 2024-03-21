Shocking! Sleep-Deprived Mother Slits 1-Year-Old Son's Throat in Jaipur

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 35-year old woman was held by Jaipur police for slitting the throat of her one-year old son because she was unable to sleep due to the child's constant crying. The accused identified as Anjum Khan, is a resident of Balaji ka Rasta in Teliyon ka Mohalla near Hazuri Ghat Gate area. According to Sharma, the Ramganj police station received a complaint from the victim's uncle on March 3 that someone had attacked his nephew, named Ujjaif, inside his house and left him bleeding in the neck.

"During investigation, we spoke to all the family members in the house and found that the toddler used to sleep on the top floor of the house with his mother. It was impossible for someone from outside to sneak into the house," Sharma said. Further probe also revealed that there was no way an outsider could've gained entry, killed the toddler, and escaped without being noticed by the family, police said. They then questioned the toddler's mother Anjum after the post-mortem report revealed that the death was caused by a sharp weapon.

During interrogation, Anjum told the police that she was distressed from the time of delivery as the baby used to cry day and night, leaving her without even an hour's sleep a day. She confessed that she had contemplated killing the child for several days before slitting his throat on March 2. Police said that the woman slit the toddler's throat with with a surgical blade and then cried out, claiming a person in a red shirt had entered her house and killed her son.