Shocking Video: Driverless Freight Train Travels From Kathua to Pathankot, Inquiry Launched

A freight train stationed at Kathua Station in Jammu and Kashmir inexplicably began moving driverless on Sunday morning, February 25, rolling for approximately 100 kilometers before being brought to a halt near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab. The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols and prompted an official investigation.

The video of the moving train has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is seen that a driverless train is moving at high speed due to a slope.

The freight train was reportedly parked at Kathua Station when it started moving downhill towards Pathankot due to a natural slope. With no driver onboard, the train continued its course for an estimated distance of 100 kilometers. Railway officials managed to stop the train near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab, using emergency brakes. No injuries or accidents were reported during the incident.

Fortunately, the train was brought to a safe stop near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab. The Divisional Traffic Manager of Jammu confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident to determine the cause of the uncontrolled movement.