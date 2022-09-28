Shooting stones block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, Sep 28 The Jammu Srinagar National highway was on Wednesday closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban district, police said.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, the highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley with trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles coming in and trucks carrying fruit from Kashmir heading out to the rest of the country.

